CPD to take part in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A nationwide initiative to reduce overdose deaths in West Virginia returns this weekend.

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration organizes the event.

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officials will be at dozens of sites across the state where people can dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. David Payne, public services division commander with the Charleston Police Department, said they will be the following locations:

Walgreens

655 Washington St W.

Charleston, WV 25302

Drug Emporium

1603 Kanawha Blvd. West

Charleston, WV 25302

WV Drug Intervention Institute

118 Capital St

Charleston, WV 25301

Piggly Wiggly

5003 MacCorkle Ave SE

Charleston, WV 25304

Krogers Ashton Place

1100 Fledderjohn Rd

Charleston, WV 25304

The event is a way to safely get rid of pill bottles that otherwise could get into the hands of those who would abuse the drug or children, Payne said.

“It’s just really a safe and responsible way to dispose of the medications as opposed to flushing them or just assuring that they don’t fall in the hands of those who it wasn’t intended for,” he said.

Payne said there’s a number of reasons why these items need to be tossed out.

“Someone could get into your medicine cabinet and take them or they’re just expired and they’re no longer good,” he said.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson wrote in in a news release his office is ready to partner with federal, state and local agencies to prevent further tragedies involving drugs.

“Removing old and unwanted medications from the home means they can’t be misused or contribute to our addiction and overdose crisis,” Thompson said in a statement. “This simple step can absolutely save lives and reduce harm.”

The DEA will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted. Vaping devices will also be accepted.

To find a Drug Take Back location near you, visit the DEA’s website here.