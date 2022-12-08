CPD taking unwrapped toys, cash donations through Thursday evening in annual toy drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are taking unwrapped toys or cash donations through Thursday evening as part of the third annual Charleston City Police Wonderland Toy Drive.

Lt. David Payne said the drive started in a modest way to make sure local kids would have a gift for Christmas and now it’s grown into a wonderland that kids can enjoy when toys are dropped off.

The drop-off is at the Beni Kedem Temple beside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and that’s where the Wonderland is located that includes lots of lights and inflatables.

Toys will be taken through 7 p.m. Thursday. Payne said they will be distributed next week.

Payne said they hope to be able to provide gifts for at least 500 children.

There are also volunteers that will take cash donations at the drop-off.