CPD seeking information on homicide anniversary of veteran

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Memorial Day weekend marked eight years since the death of a local man and Charleston police said the homicide investigation is ongoing and seeking more information.

Sgt. Canden E. Sharp with the Charleston Police Department says there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the death of Robert “Bob” Snow.

Snow had more than two decades in active duty in the Air Force and served in Desert Storm/Persian Guff. He entered the Air Force in 1977 and retired in 1999.

Snow was laid to rest in Cave Creek National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.

Robert “Bob” Snow

Snow, a regional manager for 7-Eleven, was last seen at the Go Mart on Bigley Avenue in Charleston in late May 2012. Officials said he was supposed to be at a meeting in Kanawha City to get a promotion but never made it.

His body was found in the Elk River around Memorial Day. Detectives said his feet and hands were bound with duct tape and he had blunt force trauma to his body but no cause of death could be determined.

Any information on this case is asked to call Sharp of the Charleston Police Criminal Investigations at 304-348-6480.