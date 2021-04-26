CPD: Search on for suspect in Crescent Road murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police continued their investigation Monday into the fourth homicide in the Capital City in the last three weeks.

The most recent incident came Sunday around 3:45 a.m. when a gunman opened the door of an apartment at a complex on Crescent Road, opened fire and killed a man sitting on the couch. The gunman then fled the scene.

Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett

“It appeared the suspect opened the front door and fired multiple shots at the victim,” Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett told MetroNews Monday.

The victim, who died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds, is identified as George Scott Bishop, 46, of Charleston. Hazelett said there were others in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but it appeared the shots were directed at Bishop alone.

“Even though we have a vague description of the suspect, I think it was an isolated incident. When the suspect opened the door he fired immediately at that victim,” Hazelett said.

The suspect wore jeans, a dark coat, a red hat, and a red bandana over his face. He’s still at large and fled the area on foot.

Hazelett’s staff has been busy in recent days with four murders in Charleston in the past three weeks. He said it’s hard to know why the sudden rash of crimes, but he says there’s no connection between any of the murders.

“The four are very different and there’s absolutely no connection between all four homicides. No connection,” Hazelett said. “We’re working them individually.

Police have also made arrests in two of the cases. They are hoping the public can help in the other two, including the April 7 murder of Capital High School senior K.J. Taylor.

Hazelett said tips are welcome

“You can remain anonymous, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 304-348-6480,” he said.

Hazelett said police patrols have been increased on the West Side and Renaissance Circle area.

CPD released a status update on all four murders Monday:

April 7. 2021

800 block of Central Ave.-Charleston west side

Victim- Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, years of age, of Charleston

Suspect- Unknown

April 10, 2021

Renaissance Circle Complex- Charleston east end

Victims- Chastanay Joseph, 22 years of age, of Charleston

3-year-old juvenile- released from hospital

Suspect- Dorian Clark- 46 years of age, of Charleston- charged with 1st degree Murder.

April 22, 2021

1300 block of Stuart Street- Charleston west side

Victim- Charles ‘CJ’ Thaxton, 29 years of age, of Charleston

Suspect- Beau Alexander Hodge, of Charleston- charged with 1st degree Murder.

April 26, 2021

700 block of Crescent Road- Charleston west side

Victim- George Scott Bishop 46 years of age, of Charleston

Suspect- Unknown