CPD reports 3 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three employees of the Charleston Police Department, two of them police officers, have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am happy to report that all positive individuals are at home and doing well with few symptoms at this time,” Goodwin said in a statement released by the city. “Thank you to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for setting up a mobile testing site for all members of the Charleston Police Department and their families.”

The mayor’s office said the city learned of the first case last Sunday. The worker is a member fo the police department’s support staff that had no contact with the public. The city learned of the other two cases, involving the police officers, Thursday. One of the officers last worked Thursday, July 9, the other, last Sunday, July 12.

The health department has started contact tracing and is in contact with the police department on proper protocols to be followed when a worker tests positive.

Goodwin said the police department is operating normally.