CPD launches homicide investigation after shooting victim dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man is dead after being shot Monday evening in the head.

The Charleston Police Department on Tuesday announced it has launched a homicide investigation into the death of 25-year-old Grant Patterson.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue.

An unidentified suspect in a white SUV fired several rounds at a vehicle in which Patterson was a passenger.

A second person, 47-year-old Charles Lucas, of Nitro, was leaving his employer at the time of the shooting. While walking to his car, Lucas was struck by a stray bullet.

Lucas is in stable condition at a local hospital.