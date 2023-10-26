CPD: Juvenile arrested in September shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have a juvenile in custody charged in a September shooting in the city.

The juvenile has been charged with malicious wounding in the September 21st shooting of Blaine Ivory, 41, of Cross Lanes.

Ivory was found in a doorway around 12:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue in Charleston. He was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were able to determine the shooting happened outside the residence and Ivory was able to flee to the doorway. Witnesses told investigators a black male was seen running from the scene after they heard a gun shot fire. Police indicated narcotics were found around the victim in the doorway.

Police did not indicate the age of the juvenile suspect or how they were led to them.