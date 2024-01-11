CPD: Iowa Street shooting victim not cooperating

CHARLESTON — A Kanawha County woman is in stable condition after being shot in the chest on the West Side of Charleston Wednesday night.

Charleston Police Department detectives said Kaelah Sterling, 27, of Cross Lanes, was shot in front of a residence in the 700 block of Iowa Street. Witnesses said they heard a gunshot and saw a black man run from the scene. He got into a vehicle and took off.

Police said Sterling is not cooperating with their investigation.

Detectives said they found strong evidence of drugs in the area where the shooting took place.