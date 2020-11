CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a gunshot complaint after shots were fired on the city’s West Side.

According to the police department, people in a gray sedan were shooting at a red Chevrolet sedan while near the 2100 block of 7th Avenue. Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-811.