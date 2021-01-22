CPD hosting pet food and pet care items giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The Charleston Police Department is set for a second pet food and pet care items giveaway Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the old K-Mart at Patrick Street Plaza.

Lt. David Payne, Commander of Public Services CPD told 580-WCHS that the first event in December was such a success that the department wanted to do it again.

The event, partnered with Greater Good Charities & Chewy is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a UHaul parked in the lot. This drive-thru event will take place with social distancing guidelines in place.

All volunteers will wear masks and will load supplies into vehicle trunks to avoid direct contact with those picking up items.

Cars should enter the U-Haul parking lot from 4th Avenue to get in line for the distribution.

Payne said this is in part of the memory of the late CPD Officer Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty in December. She had a love for animals.

“Chewy reached out to us during that time. She (Johnson) did have a huge love for animals and we are honored that we can give back to the community with something that we know she cared deeply about,” Payne said.