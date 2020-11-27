CPD hit with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eight Charleston police officers are currently off work after testing positive recently for COVID-19.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt announced the development Friday morning.

“These officers are currently recovering at home with mild symptoms,” Goodwin said. “We continue to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on contact tracing to minimize the spread of this disease.”

Hunt said all department operations would continue to function normally.

“Our officers are working diligently to keep folks safe while also following Kanawha-Charleston

Health Department guidelines,” Hunt said.

Goodwin is asking residents to continue to follow recommended guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing.

“The Charleston Police Department has not stopped working for one minute during this

pandemic in their mission to keep our citizens safe,” Goodwin said. “They must train

and work hard every day to keep you safe, and we ask that all residents do whatever they can to assist in slowing the spread of this disease to help protect all our first responders and frontline workers.”