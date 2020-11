CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police believe they’ve broken up a shoplifting ring that cost a Lowe’s store in Charleston thousands of dollars.

Charleston police conducted what they called “Operation Low Down” last week, Oct. 26-30, at the Lowe’s in Kanawha City. They ended up making 23 arrests, 21 of those on shoplifting charges.

Investigators recovered approximately $4,000 in stolen merchandise as part of the operation.

Several units of the Charleston Police Department took part in the investigation.