CPD charge alleged aggressor in domestic dispute

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say two people were shot and another man suffered a head injury in relationship-fueled domestic dispute Thursday evening.

Police said Leslie Bsharah, 39, and Mark Owens, 51, both of Charleston, were together Thursday evening in a residence on 7th Avenue when Bsharah’s former boyfriend Troy Ratcliff, 45, of Charleston, showed up.

Police said a fight broke out and Ratcliff took a baseball bat and starting hitting Owens in the head. Police said Ratcliff then took a gun out and threatened to kill Owens. Owens was able to grab the gun and shoot Ratcliff in the stomach but on the way the shot also hit Bsharah in the shoulder.

Investigators said they won’t charge Owens because he was acting in self-defense. They have charged Ratlciff with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment

All three were still hospitalized Friday morning. Ratcliff was in serious but stable condition. Bsharah and Owens were in stable condition.