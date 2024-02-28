CPD charge 14-year-old boys in violent crime spree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have now charged two 14-year-old boys in the murder and robbery last month of another teenager at a Charleston tobacco shop along with two other violent crimes that occurred in the past month.

Charleston police announced Wednesday morning that a second 14-year-old is now charged in the shooting death of Caden Martin, 19, of Dunbar.

Martin, who worked at Tobacco and Pipe on 7th Avenue in North Charleston was gunned down during an armed robbery on Jan. 30. Charleston police charged the first 14-year-old a few hours after the shooting.

Police also announced Wednesday the two boys have been charged with malicious wounding after the Jan. 21 shooting of Christina White on Woodward Drive. White, 44, was shot in the face as she was walking with her boyfriend.

White remains hospitalized.

The juveniles also face charges in a third violent crime. City police said Wednesday they’ve charged them with first degree robbery in the armed holdup of a driver who was in a parking lot in the 300 block of Patrick Street on Jan. 24. Police said the boys robbed the man at gunpoint as he got out of his vehicle.

The teenagers are in custody as Charleston police continue their investigation.