COVID-19 deaths go over 400 mark in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County reached 400 COVID-19 deaths in information reported Friday afternoon.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department the 400 and 401 deaths were those of a 46-year-old man and a 73-year-old man. Neither had been vaccinated, the department said.

“Today, we reached a sad milestone of over 400 deaths of Kanawha County residents due to COVID-19,” Kanawha-Charleston Health Department interim Director Dr. Sherri Young said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with these individuals and their families and friends during this terribly sad time. These individuals are our neighbors, our family members, our colleagues, and our friends, and their lives should be honored. On behalf of the United Health Command in Kanawha County, I extend our deepest sympathies.”

Kanawha County reported 134 new cases Friday taking the county to 755 active cases of the virus.