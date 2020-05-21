COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman has died in connection with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the 85-year-old woman is the state’s 70th COVID-19 death, the 18th in Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said.

The DHHR released the latest coronavirus testing numbers Thursday morning. There have been 83,181 total tests in West Virginia since early March, 1,593 have been positive. The positive test rate is 1.92 percent.

Confirme cases as of Thursday morning included:

:Barbour (7), Berkeley (248), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (131), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (26), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (13), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).