COVID-19 cases grow in Kanawha, including in the judicial annex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County is the new leader in confirmed county cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Wednesday that there are now 40 cases, up from 35 on Tuesday, with nine of the patients remaining in the hospital.

Dr. Sherri Young, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) chief health officer and executive director gave a stern message to the public on Wednesday, as she expects totals to continue to rise into April.

“We need to stay at home, we need to take care of each other, we need to minimize our exposure out into the community,” Young said.

“So if you have something essential to do, try to compact that into the least amount of exposure you could have.”

Eight of the 40 cases in the county are associated with the cluster at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex building. At the press briefing on Wednesday, Young encouraged annex employees that are displaying symptoms to seek testing at the KCHD.

Young said individuals should call the Coronavirus hotline at 304-348-1088 to make an appointment.

“I do want to put the messaging out there that anybody who is associated with the annex needs testing, call our hotline and we will work you into getting tested,” she said.

She further stated that a person must be displaying symptoms to receive testing.

“I would love to test everybody in the annex, I would love to test everybody in Kanawha County, we just can’t do that. Anybody who is symptomatic and is having trouble getting tests from their healthcare provider, their hospital or any other sources, we have a limited supply to help with this investigation.”

Young said the department is fortunate to have obtained rapid testing kits but does not have enough for the general public. The LGM-like tests, test for antibodies and take around 10 minutes, according to officials.

She further expressed frustration with the limited resources of the commercial testing for the entire county.

“There’s growing frustration over the commercial testing because it’s taking longer, longer and longer,” Young said. “Not to speak to the commercial testing itself, it’s just that it’s taking so long that it hampers the investigations as far as knowing where people are.”

The judicial annex is scheduled to be closed until April 6 but a decision to extend may come soon.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has taken precautionary measures with its deputies being in the annex as bailiffs. Sheriff Mike Rutherford said that three are currently under self-quarantine but showing no symptoms.