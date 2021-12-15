Covenant House releases 2021 HIV Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Covenant House, a nonprofit that works to fight hunger and homelessness, says 130 new HIV cases from injection drug use are predicted in Kanawha County before the end of 2021.

The organization released its 2021 HIV Report on Tuesday during a virtual press event.

“Right now, as of today there are 91 new cases that have been identified through injecting drug use in the county since we began capturing data at the beginning of January,” said Dr. Christine Teague, an Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Program director of CAMC’s Ryan White Part C Early HIV Intervention Services Program.

A molecular cluster has been identified in Kanawha County at 12 times the rate of the national average, the report said. On average, an individual with HIV from injection drug use spread the infection to three other people.

“Work that has been done in Kanawha County indicates that this cluster is spreading at 12 times the rate of the national average. It has been identified by the CDC as one of the most concerning in the country,” Teague further stated.

The report stated that most new cases are among the unhoused and housing insecure population.

Covenant House further stated its Direct Advocacy Response to the HIV report. Covenant House has been working with the Disease Intervention Specialist team from the CDC at the request of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department to locate named HIV positive individuals who are also most likely to share needles with others and have been able to provide 655 services, assisting 103 HIV+ individuals in 22 counties across the state, a release said.

The six steps in Covenant House’s response include Locating Program Participants, intensive Case Management, Direct Healthcare Services, Homelessness Prevention, Preventative Education, and Identifying Housing Options.

“The HIV prevention work necessitates daily, boots-on-the-ground advocacy and intensive case management in order to improve access to health care and recovery for this population,” said Covenant House CEO, Ellen Allen in a release.

Speaker Dr. Angie Settle, CEO of WV Health Right said “Working side by side, we have been able to integrate dedicated harm reduction services, substance use disorder treatment, and preventative care, such as PrEP, into a comprehensive health clinic model that is easily and readily accessible to those who are also utilizing the services at Covenant House.”