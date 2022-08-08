Court Street parking meter installation underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city is installing new parking meters on Court Street from Quarrier Street to Washington Street this week—part of a plan to add 80 new parking spaces on Court Street.

Mayor’s office Chief of Staff Matt Sutton said the section of Court in front of the mall will be better for parkers and walkers.

“Narrowing that down from one-lane on each side should really help in terms of the pedestrian friendliness and the traffic and it adds much-needed parking spaces downtown,” Sutton said Monday during an appearance on 580-Live.

Sutton said the city saw more and more residents blocking one lane of Court Street in front of mall restaurants for take-out during the pandemic. He said it made sense to convert the street to add metered parking.

“It was really an area that was really a lot of wasted space because we had the two lanes that we didn’t necessarily need,” Sutton said.

Court Street from Quarrier to Washington has already been striped and poles installed. The city is asking residents not to park there this week while the meters are being installed.

Parking will be $1 per hour and $1.50 for the second and third hours

Charleston City Council passed a measure last November to add up to 80 parking spaces on Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Washington Street.