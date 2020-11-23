Court order: Williams to be instated as principal at SCHS

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha judge ordered Monday that South Charleston High School principal Gabe King be replaced by Kimberly Williams.

Judge Duke Bloom issued the ruling in favor of Williams, a long-time administrator, that includes immediately being in the position and that she receives back pay and benefits. Williams previously served as the high school’s vice-principal. Gabe King was named the principal over Williams in 2018 following Paul McClanahan’s resignation the month prior.

Williams, 62, filed a grievance against Kanawha County Schools in 2018, saying she was passed on the position, despite qualifications, because of her sexual orientation.

The 43-page order references Williams’ 38 years working in the school system including a classroom teacher for 24 years and 14 years as a vice principal. Williams’ assistant principal background includes three years at East Bank Middle School, four years at Nitro High School and approximately seven years at South Charleston High School.

During hiring, King’s resume included teaching at Lincoln County High School for three years, George Washington High School for a year, serving a year as assistant principal and athletic director at Scott High School and most recently as assistant principal at Riverside High School.

Kanawha County Schools issued a statement Monday afternoon to 580-WCHS. A spokesperson also said King remains in the position.

“Kanawha County Schools received Judge Bloom’s decision late last week. The district has 30 days to decide whether to appeal the decision. The district will not make any changes to who is in the position until the decision has been made on whether to appeal. This decision will be made as expeditiously as possible.”

The order by Bloom quotes KCS board member Jim Crawford saying in 2018 that he could never support Williams for the position because she is a lesbian.

The order, through the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board, includes the interview process which shows Williams scoring higher than King and the other two applicants during the process. Williams scored 18 points higher than the second-place finisher. King was third.