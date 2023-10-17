Couple charged for 2-year-old boy suffering second-degree burn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston couple faces criminal charges after a 2-year-old boy was found by daycare workers with a second-degree burn on his right shoulder.

Alyssa Nicole Romeo, 32, and Justin Blake Clark, 28, have been charged with child neglect resulting in injury and gross child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Charleston police were dispatched to a daycare at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church in July. The criminal complaint said that a 2-year-old nonverbal autistic child suffered a severe burn on his right shoulder area. The Charleston Fire Department also responded and said it appeared to be a second-degree burn.

According to court documents, Romeo claimed the boy endured a sunburn, but according to investigators, doctors at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital said they believed the boy suffered a thermal burn which may have came from a hot liquid.

Doctors further said that the boy was not given immediate medical treatment, making him susceptible to infection and serious medical risks.

Romeo and Clark are in the South Central Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.