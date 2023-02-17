County emergency officials dealing with many flooding situations

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Crown Hill area of Kanawha County has experienced heavy amounts of water along a hillside.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Officials are monitoring the situation after being notified by Metro 911.

Many first responders were on scene near the CSX railroad. They contacted the railroad compant after they noticed water in the railroad bed. CSX has sent a representative to the area to assess the situation. Rail traffic was advised to be shut down.

Emergency Management officials urge everyone to use extreme caution in the Crown Hill area as they continue monitoring the situation into Friday morning.

The Weather Service also issued a flood warning for the Coal River, which is in effect from early Friday till Saturday morning.

The river is expected to crest at 26.6 feet. Flood stage is 25 feet.

The flood warning for Kanawha County has been extended to 1:30 a.m. Friday.