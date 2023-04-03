County commissioners cut ribbon for new pickleball courts

DUNBAR, W.Va — The fastest growing sport in the country for the third consecutive year, Pickball can now be played at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.

After breaking ground on the new eight pickleball courts at the complex about a year ago, Kanawha County Commission joined the community Monday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open them up to the public.

County commissioner Ben Salango was just one of the many to speak on the new addition to the complex, saying that the construction of the courts came after encouragement from the community.

“We had a lot of people reaching out wanting pickleball, from the time we opened the complex people were wanting pickleball,” said Salango.

Salango said that an estimated 35 million people now take part in the racket-sport that’s similar to tennis. He said after seeing its growing popularity in other places around the country, it only proved the potential benefits it could bring to the area.

“It was catching on in other states long before it came to West Virginia, and so we wanted to look into it, we saw the trends,” he said.

The total cost of the project was $380,000. The courts are now located at the front of the complex near the basketball courts.

Salago said they provide a major upgrade to the sports complex and one that everyone can get involved in.

“We’re so excited to have this, the eight courts here at the Shawnee Sports Complex, just another amenity to make this a wonderful complex, and people of all ages can come here and play, it’s a fast-growing sport and we’re happy to have everybody come down and check it out,” Salango said.

Salango added that it’s one of the few sports complexes in the region that has lights on the pickleball courts so that people can play at night.