County commission votes to hire project attorney for Capital Sports Center project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has voted to hire an attorney to help it in the efforts to develops the Capital Sports Center project.

Commissioner Ben Salango said the county needs assistance as it joins the City of Charleston in the significant project.

“To give us ideas of the structure, literally, from the ground up,” Salango said. “This is something that’s going to take a little time to plan and I don’t want any missteps along the way.”

The county and city announced the $80 million project last August. Plans are to convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and the Lee Street parking garage into an indoor sports complex.

“We need to start off by hiring counsel to help us with ideas and structure,” Salango said at last week’s county commission meeting.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said money the commission has already saved for the project can fund the cost legal counsel.

“We have several hundred thousand dollars,” Carper said.