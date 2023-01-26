County commission recognizes the service of Priscilla Haden

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died.

Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right.

She served on the Kanawha County Board of Education, the state Board of Education, serving as president in 2009. She also served for more than 20 years on the board that oversees the operations of West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The Kanawha County Commission issued a statement Wednesday praising Haden’s service.

“She’s just someone that you could always trust her judgment,” Commission President Kent Carper said. “She was just such a committed decent, kind lady.”

Carper said Haden’s background as a classroom teacher made her an effective public servant who always came prepared for meetings.

“She always did her homework and she always did what was right for the people of Kanawha County,” Carper said. “Irreplaceable. What a sad loss for the whole community.”

The county commission has ordered state flags to fly at half-staff on county property in Haden’s honor.