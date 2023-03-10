County Commission gives update on Paint Creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission had another update to give out regarding the continued testing and monitoring of Paint Creek.

On Thursday, President Kent Carper and the rest of commission learned of the developments taking place at the site of the chemical spill stemming from August of last year.

Potesta & Associates observed foam near the spill site as well as a faint odor after rainfall on January 17. They responded by applying a filter sock to the area.

Then, exactly one month later on February 17, Potesta & Associates observed more foaming that appeared to be associated on the hillside and ditch near the site of the spill. The water and foam had also been flowing over the inserted filter socks.

The Commission said they are still working with an independent lab coordinating more testing for water and solids in the areas affected.

The Kanawha County Commission signed a contract Thursday with Enviroprobe. They will provide consulting services for the highway chemical spill response and remediation. Enviroprobe will be at Paint Creek when more testing takes place.

The Commission filed a lawsuit back in January against the trucking company that was responsible for the chemical spill.