County agencies continue evaluating coronavirus approach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says he is thankful county agencies continue to evaluate their approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of cases increasing across the state, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has increased rapid testing options, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office continues working with local police departments on response efforts.

The sheriff’s department also can deputize people.

“We anticipate we could have issues with law enforcement being contagious or being in isolation or in quarantine,” Carper said.

Carper and local agencies began preparing for the coronavirus before the first case; first responders began collaboration ahead of the first case in West Virginia being confirmed.

Charleston, the county and the health department have been operating a joint command center for response efforts. The Kanawha County Commission also asked for federal assistance for local businesses affected by the virus.

“Why in the world anyone would wait for the breakout to do this I don’t understand,” Carper added.