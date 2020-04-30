Country Roads Statewide Food Drive | May 5th

Country Roads Statewide Food Drive Collection Sites
United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties
Kroger – Sabraton – Earl L Core Rd. – Morgantown
United Way of Harrison County
Clarksburg Baptist Church – 501 West Pike St. – Clarksburg
United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties
United Way Office – 221 Washington St. – Fairmont
United Way of Central West Virginia
United way Office – 1 United Way Square – Charleston
United Way of the River Cities
United Way office – 820 Madison Ave. – Huntington
United Way Alliance of Mid-Ohio Valley
Grand Central Mall – Entrance B – Parkersburg
United Way of Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur
Upshur Middle School – 533 Rt 20 S. – Buckhannon
United Way of Randolph County
450 11th St. – Elkins
United Way of Upper Ohio Valley
TBA
County United Way
Walmart – LaVale, MD
United Way of the Eastern Panhandle
Save A Lot – Martinsburg
Save A Lot – Charlestown