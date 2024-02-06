Council passes resolution for new Waste Management storage facility near city landfill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A resolution which sets up a lease agreement between the City of Charleston and Waste Management for a new waste storage facility to be established next to the City Landfill has passed.

The lease agreement mentions approximately 30.5 acres will be used for the construction of the new facility adjacent to the landfill.

A public hearing was scheduled but no one signed up to speak. The resolution passed through the finance committee and was then passed following a roll-call vote in the full council.

City Manager Ben Mishoe said following multiple meetings with Waste Management, they’re confident the city and surrounding areas will be

“We do believe it is a quality product and a quality plan that will benefit the county and the city,” said Mishoe.

Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker said the current landfill is nearing the end of it’s life expectancy. He’s been in talks with Waste Management officials on a transfer station to be set up in the city for about a year and a half.

Residents should not notice much change in the transfer process according to Baker.

“The routes will pretty much be the same as they always have been so there won’t be a lot of disruptions in the general operations,” Baker said.

Current refuse rates are set based on city code. If rates for residents were to change, it would have to happen in advance.

“That requires an ordinance by City Council,” said Baker.

The lease is for $5,000 a month. Baker said the price will increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index. He also said the tipping fee is also expected to go up.

The project is expected to start in the summer of next year.