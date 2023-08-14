Council of Churches asks for prayer over the state’s correctional facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Council of Churches is asking for prayer from West Virginians for those that are incarcerated and those who staff the state’s jails and prisons.

Leaders of the Council held a press conference Monday morning in Charleston, “asking for people of faith and goodwill, including those in state leadership, to pray and to take action with regards to the ongoing crisis in state correctional facilities.”

The Council is requesting for days of prayer and support for those within the jails and prisons for August 18-20.

Six different faith leaders spoke at the press conference, each offering their own reasoning as to why prayer is needed during this time.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan, Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Rev. Roberta Smith, African Methodist Episcopal Pastor, President, Charleston Black Ministerial Alliance

Rev. Gregory Pennington, St. Christopher Church, Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia Ecumenical Officer

Ms. Beverly Sharp, Executive Director, REACH Initiatives, worked in federal system for 30 years

Ms. Lida Shepherd, American Friends Service Committee-WV and Co-Chair, WV Council of Churches Prison Ministry

Rev. Alton Dillard, African Methodist Episcopal Pastor, Presiding Elder West Virginia/Pittsburgh District

The first to speak was Bishop Brennan who began his testimony by answering his own question.

“Why do care about people that are in prison or the people that guard them,” Brennan asked.

“We care because we believe that every human being was made in God’s image and likeness and deserves genuine respect,” Brennan replied with.

Rev. Roberta Smith spoke to the impact that faith has on women in prisons and more specifically, mothers in prisons. She said an incarcerated mother’s family is affected greatly, with the greatest impact felt on the children of the family.

“These mothers in prison are full of fears, worries, sadness, and guilt over their children, Smith said. “They often believe they can’t do anything to help their children or improve their relationship with them.”

Rev. Smith said the population of women in jails and prisons is growing and they need prayer now more than ever.

Rev. Gregory Pennington called for all people of faith to pray for those incarcerated and to take part in the “Days of prayer.”

“With an enduring commitment to justice and compassion, the council aims to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals within the criminal justice system, and the dedicated correctional staff who serve the,” Pennington said.

Ms. Beverly Sharp, who has spent 30 years in the federal system, works for the REACH initiative, which helps people stay on the right track after being released from prison. She said they are in the business of helping people the best way they can.

“I think it’s time to bring everybody together,” Sharp said. “This is not us and them. We are here to make things easier for them.”

As for Lida Shephard, the incarceration numbers stand out to her. According to Shepherd, 9,740 people are currently in state jails and prisons. That includes adults and those under the age of 18.

Shepherd applauded the work of the State Legislature for addressing the issues in the correctional facilities.

“There’s still so much work that needs to be done,” said Shepherd. “But we are very happy that they took a close look at the crisis in our regional jails.”

The other members of the Council also thanked Governor Jim Justice and state lawmakers for taking action and getting bills signed that are designed to reduce the vacancies currently in the state’s jails and prisons, as well as increase pay scales for correctional officers. Those bills were passed by lawmakers last week during the special session and signed by Justice this week.

Finally, Rev. Dillard asked for church goers to make a difference through actions in the community, not just prayer.

“The word of God says we need to go outside our walls. We have a responsibility to go out and do what needs to be done. We have a responsibility to take care of our people.” Dillard said.