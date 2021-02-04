Council committee taking up harm reduction survey resolution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston Public Safety Committee meets Thursday night at 5:30 to take up a resolution to anonymously survey first responders and refuse workers about harm reduction.

Following heated discussions Monday at the regular city council meeting, the proposal was decided on to stay in front of the committee.

According to Keeley Steele, Ward 10 Councilmember and chair of the Public Safety Committee, told 580-WCHS that this is the first time in her six years on the council that there has been an anonymous internal survey. She said she is looking for feedback from department heads on the logistics of a study of that nature.

The resolution seeks to request affirmation from the city that it will actively survey police, fire and refuse workers before taking further action regarding any syringe exchange or distribution programs. Included in the resolution is the request that the city council be fully included in the survey process.

The harm reduction debate comes on the heels of four Kanawha Valley health organizations supporting harm reduction programs as the council considers additional regulations on operating needle exchange.

“I don’t think that anyone believes that we shouldn’t have harm reduction. I think that there is just a faction that wants to see more oversight on what that means,” Steele told 580-WCHS.

“I have a lot of personal opinions but I’m trying hard to let the professionals speak and community speak.”

In January the Charleston Police Department announced that grassroots harm reduction group SOAR, which distributes needles in Charleston, would not face criminal charges for its harm reduction work.

A proposed new bill that is expected to get a further look at the committee’s February 24 meeting would require a syringe service to have a state certification that is given by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to approved programs that make them eligible to receive state funding.

Steele said the bill may also strip the Charleston police chief’s powers away to authorize a program.