Cost of living adjustment for CRW employees to go before full board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s finance committee approved two measures on Monday, including a one-time employee cost of living adjustment, sending them to the full board for approval.

Nick Keller, the Airport Director & CEO at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) told 580-WCHS that the one-time bonus, which would be 5% for each employee, would take effect on June 9. He said it would cost the airport $227,000 but be well worth it.

“We recognize the high cost of inflation and the impact it has had on everybody. We thought how can the airport take care of our employees who are our greatest assets- and that’s by providing this one-time bonus,” he said.

The committee also approved a draft of the FY2023 budget. Included in the budget is a 4% cost of living adjustment in form of a pay raise. Keller said the plan is to look at inflation quarterly and see about the one-time cost of living adjustments. He said the 4% raise in the form of a pay raise would cost the airport $223,000.

Keller believes the full board will pass the budget and the one-time bonus on Wednesday, during its scheduled meeting.

“We want to make sure our employees are taken care of and they are appreciated,” Keller said.

He added the inflation crisis has impacted not only employees but consumers of the airport.

“The consumers are seeing what the airport is noticing – airfares have gone up. Recently last month, they have gone up 18%. The cost of jet fuel and aviation fuel has gone up,” Keller said.