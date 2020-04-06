Coronavirus tests being given at Kanawha City nursing home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Patients and workers at a Charleston-based nursing home will be tested for coronavirus Monday after a patient contracted the virus.

The positive case was reported at Eastbrook Center, which is owned by Stonerise Healthcare. Stonerise released information about the case Sunday night.

“While this news was not what we hoped for, it is most definitely what we have prepared for,” Stonerise Healthcare CEO Larry Pack said. “We remain focused on protecting all other residents and employees and will work tirelessly to maintain a safe and loving environment for those we serve.”

The patient was transferred to an area hospital after testing positive.

CAMC will begin testing Eastbrook’s other patients and staff Monday.

“During this difficult time, know that our hearts are with the patients and staff at Eastbrook,” Pack said. “Please know that our team is working tirelessly to provide the best care for each and every Eastbrook patient.”

Stonerise, which operates 17 skilled nursing facilities in West Virginia, was one of the first companies to announce visitor restrictions in connection with the coronavirus. Its policy went into effect March 13.

Eastbrook said it’s working with local, state and federal health officials. It said it’s also been following CDC guidelines.