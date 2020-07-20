Coronavirus cases increase by 47% within month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coronavirus cases continue to rise in West Virginia’s most populous county, with a 47% increase in confirmed cases over the past month.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 198 of the 574 cases are active. Twelve cases are probable.

Twenty residents have died in connection to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me make this crystal clear on where we are: Things are not getting better,” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin told the Charleston City Council on Monday.

Goodwin and other Kanawha County officials spoke at Capital High School earlier in the day, in which 850 people took tests. More than 35 testing locations have been operated in the county during the pandemic.

Goodwin also provided an update regarding an outbreak at North Charleston Apostolic Church; the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced last week 24 cases linked to services. Goodwin said Monday the number has increased to 49 people.

Charleston City Manager Jonathan Storage issued a memo Monday requesting employees work from home if possible. Goodwin said the memo does not apply to senior city officials, law enforcement and public works employees.