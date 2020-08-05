Coonskin Park receives federal funding for repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Coonskin Park will receive more than $1.1 million for restoration efforts related to the June 2016 flood.

The money, from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will go toward repairing the park’s pool, sewer system, irrigation and service roads.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced the funding on Wednesday.

“This support for infrastructure at the park will help increase accessibility and create more opportunities for families to enjoy our wild and wonderful state,” Capito said. “I will continue to advocate for additional flood relief for West Virginia and look forward to these improvements being made at Coonskin Park.”