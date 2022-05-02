580 WCHS and Pappy’s Air Comfort Cool Word Summer HVAC Giveaway

Pappy’s Heating and Cooling is teaming up with 580 WCHS to give you a chance to cool down this hot summer with an updated central cooling and heating system valued at $14,000!

Qualifying to win is easy: the Cool Word of the day and the time you will need to listen will be revealed twice every weekday – once between 7 and 8 AM during the Morning News; and again between 9 and 10 AM when 580 Live takes to the airwaves.

Make note of the word and time, then tune in to award winning programming on 580 WCHS for your chance to be entered to win a new central heating and cooling system valued at $14,000 to upgrade your home.