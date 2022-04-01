Contractors see benefits of attending the West Virginia Home Show

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of homeowners and do-it-yourselfers arrived at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, as the 2022 West Virginia Home Show got underway.

The 3-day event, hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston, was canceled in 2020 and moved to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the over 100 vendors, it’s a relief to be back.

“This is our storefront. We have three days to get exposure to the public in the area. From that, we generate usually a year’s worth of business that will take us to the next home show,” Randy Allio, owner of J&R Creations in Big Chimney told 580-WCHS.

J&R Creations does a wide variety of woodworking projects including custom kitchens, bathroom vanities, entertainment centers, and bookcases. Other vendors include everything from roofing, specialty, pets, Amish furniture, painting, sanding, electrical, and outdoor living supplies.

Allio said the event makes his company go all out, including booking an appointment before the event even began Friday.

“It’s definitely bigger and better. We go all out to get people’s attention as they walk by. Hopefully, we can offer them a little bit of everything to look at here,” Allio said.

Scott Harper with Affordable Handyman WV located in Charleston, told 580-WCHS that they keep coming back to the show based on results.

“We’ve done it several years in a row. It turns out to be a lucrative event for us and turns into a lot of business,” he said.

The show also includes home improvement and remodeling exhibits with product demonstrations and sample interior and exterior vignettes.

On Sunday beginning at 3:00 p.m., there will be a Live Auction conducted by Joe R. Pyle. Proceeds go to the Henry E. King Scholarship Fund and the WV National Guard Foundation.

Show times are:

April 1st Noon – 9:00

April 2nd 10:00 – 9:00

April 3rd Noon – 6:00

Admission is $9 for adults, seniors $8 and 15 and under are free. All weekend-long, guests can enjoy free Family Friendly movies in the lounge compliments of Movies $4 Less.