Contractors lower part of the Nitro I-64 bridge to the Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Contractors with the state Division of Highways successfully lowered a 250-foot section of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 at Nitro Wednesday onto a barge in the Kanawha River.

The middle section of the bridge, weighing approximately 1,720,000 pounds, was slowly lowered to the barge by jacks. The lowering took more than five hours.

The section will be dismantled on the riverbank close to the site, the steel sent off for recycling.

DOH Inspection Team Project Supervisor Carl Davis said with the middle section gone, contractors can dismantle both ends of the bridge in a more conventional way.

“That allows them to be able to reach the other sections with the cranes they have to cut it in pieces and demo it,” Davis said.

The existing piers, that have supported the bridge since it first opened to traffic in 1962, will be partially demolished and rebuilt to hold the new eastbound bridge that will be constructed.

Davis said the 3.9 mile I-64 widening project from Nitro to Scott Depot is nearing the midpoint of completion. He said the contractor recently gave the DOH a projected finish date of September 2024.

“That is apt to change due to weather or any other conditions they may run into that would delay it or if you get better weather it may be earlier. That’s just their projected completion date,” Davis said.

Work on the project in 2023 will include the wrap-up of demolition and construction of the eastbound river bridge, the demolition and rebuild of the eastbound Rocky Stepp and McCloud bridges on the Putnam County end of the project. Davis said work will also start on the construction of a new westbound Nitro interchange bridge.

Davis said 2023 will also include additional changes to traffic patterns on the busy stretch of interstate.

“We’re asking everybody to be aware, watch out and stay safe and hopefully observe the speed limits through the project to make it safe for everybody,” Davis said.

The posted work zone speed limit is 55 mph.