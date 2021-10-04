Contract for WVSU’s new interim president approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission signed off on the contract for West Virginia State University interim President Ericke Cage during a Monday morning meeting.

Cage, who had served as vice president and chief of staff at State in recent months, was appointed interim president by WVSU’s Board of Governors last month.

Cage issued a video message on social media to the WVSU community following Monday’s vote by the HEPC.

MORE See Cage contract here

He said he and State supporters were embarking on a shared journey.

“To move this university forward with a new era of excellence and innovation by working together and staying focused on our core mission,” Cage said.

Cage’s contract pays him $6,730 every two weeks.

Cage came to Institute in mid-July, being named vice president and chief of staff, serving as aide and adviser to former President Nicole Pride.

Pride submitted her letter of resignation to the board after less than one year on the job. She had been under fire after several members of her cabinet signed a letter of no confidence and submitted it to the BOG in July.

“Condescending and abusive dialogue are common in exchanges with Dr. Pride,” the Cabinet members wrote. “Her harassing dialogue and bullying behavior have contributed to a ‘hostile work environment.’ Her executive leadership team has continued to dwindle as a result of a psychologically unsafe and chaotic work environment.”

Cage told MetroNews following his initial appointment that he was looking forward to the opportunity.

“As they say when opportunity knocks, it’s important that you’re ready to open that door. I think all of my experiences have prepared me for this moment in time,” Cage said.

The WVSU BOG has yet to set a schedule for the search of a permanent president.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the policy commission heard annual reports from advisory groups representing faculty and classified staff at 4-year colleges and universities across the state.