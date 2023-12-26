Consumer retail shopping to continue post-Christmas leading up to New Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The shops are back open now as consumers make their post-Christmas returns and exchanges, and take advantage of their gift cards and the stores’ continued sales.

The after-Christmas deals was the draw for a Charleston Town Center shopper Tuesday, Thomas McCallister, who told MetroNews he came out to take advantage of the sales and to simply enjoy the extra time he had off.

“I just came out today just to go shopping, check out this Champs store where they got 50% off, and since I didn’t work today just decided to come out and get a little bit of gifts just for me,” McCallister said.

He said there were also deals going on at another store he stopped in, and he said he expected to see others out shopping for a couple of days due to those sales, as well.

“Lids, I just got a hat from them, they got some stuff on sale, too, might have some more sales tomorrow, too,” he said. “There will be a little bit of people after the holidays trying to finish things off.”

A National Retail Federation survey said out of nearly 8,000 adults, 68% of holiday shoppers would likely be hitting up the stores the week following Christmas.

According to the survey, nearly 50% of people would take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions.

However, people were even continuing to do some last minute Christmas shopping at the mall Tuesday.

Dustin Lively said he wasn’t even paying attention to the sales as we was in a hurry to get his wife one last portion of her gifts.

“I’m dumb and forgot to get her stuff that I promised I was going to get her,” Lively said. “We just ate breakfast and came over here.”

The day following Christmas is often referred to as the second busiest shopping day of the year after Black Friday, however, that wasn’t the case for The Wine Shop at Capitol Market Tuesday.

Wine Shop owner Ted Armbrecht said they weren’t expecting to see many shoppers at all Tuesday.

“Our busy time is leading up to Christmas, the two days or so after Christmas is usually pretty quiet, gives us a chance to re-stock and reset for the New Year’s Eve weekend,” he said.

He said right before the gear up to the new year, however, they can expect to provide shoppers with their various New Year’s party needs.

“We’ll get a bump in sparkling wine sales and stuff right around New Year’s Eve,” Armbrecht said.