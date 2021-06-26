Construction work at UC on schedule and on budget

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The various construction projects going on at the University of Charleston are on schedule and on budget, according to President Marty Roth.

In speaking with 580-WCHS about the renovation of the Boathouse, the first permanent structure on the Charleston campus, Roth said UC must capitalize on the institution’s nature assets on the Kanawha River.

The updated facility, which has been vacant for several years, will create an outdoor recreation center that will offer open-air activities for students, including the use of bicycles, helmets, paddleboards, kayaks, life jackets, paddles, fishing equipment, and lawn games.

Marty Roth

“This will provide an opportunity for our students to be able to take advantage of our great location. Our beautiful lawn and access to the river,” Roth told 580-WCHS

The venue will also be used for entertainment events. Roth said events such as rehearsal dinners, business meetings with a lunch or dinner of between 20 and 40 people could utilize the space that has a clear view of the West Virginia State Capitol.

The Boathouse project, which is being completed by the UC Facilities staff, is fully funded from $150,000 in donations. UC said the support was garnered from the UC community and friends during the school’s annual Give For Gold campaign, as well as special donations from Michael Wehrle and Jeana Trout, Fonda and John Elliot, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity members, Ann Moran, Cheri and Bill Rice, Cathy and Joe Rice, and Kim Lawrence.

“We are very appreciative of the generosity of all our donors,” said Gail Carter, Vice President of University Development at UC in a release. “Their willingness to invest in UC to make these projects a reality will certainly enhance the student experience for our current and future students.”

Riggleman Hall, one of the oldest buildings on the UC campus completed in 1951 is the second major project happening.

Roth said the renovations will reimagine and restructure the use of three classrooms, originally built as tiered lecture halls.

UC said in a news release that the hall on the first floor will become a technology-rich classroom. The second-floor space will become a welcome center for the UC Admissions Office. The third-floor space will support the university’s growing Business and Leadership programs and include facilities for its new Sales and Business Development program, including a classroom, faculty offices, boardroom setups for students to practice sales pitches in a realistic setting, and a student lounge area.

The Riggleman project was also externally funded by three generous sets of donors – the H.B. Wehrle Foundation, Steve and Laura Wehrle, and Bernie and Cecilia Wehrle; the Nelle Ratrie Chilton Charitable Trust, Robert Chilton, Nelle (Dickie) Jamieson, Cynthia Barrett, W. Lewis Chilton; and Pat and Jessica Graney.

Collectively the parties have provided $1.7 million for the renovation work and programming. The project is being managed by Pray Construction.

Both projects are expected to be completed before UC students return to campus in August 2021.