Construction & Design Expo returns to Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Construction & Design Expo is returning to Charleston this week after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 43rd annual event brings industry leaders together. It will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

“It’s more than just a professional trade show. It’s a great networking and educational opportunity for anyone that is directly or indirectly related or involved in West Virginia’s construction industry,” said spokesperson Cassidy Webb during a recent appearance on “580” Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

A job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the upper lobby in partnership with the state Department of Education.

Webb said it will be a “reverse” job fair showcasing more than 250 career and technical education students who are currently enrolled in county CTE schools.

“They will set up tables to showcase their skills. Employers or anybody who is looking to hire skilled workers are really encouraged to come to see what these kids can do first hand,” Webb said.

There will be a roundtable discussion before that at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Little Theater. State Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, First District Congressman David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and representatives from Nucor Steel and Green Power Motor Company will take part in that event.

“This year, we’re focusing on workforce and economic development,” Webb said. “They’re going to give the attendees an update on the timeline and what the industry can expect as far as projects that they have as well as hiring.”

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will discuss the $7 billion West Virginia is set to receive from the federal infrastructure law to help improve roads, bridges, broadband and more.

“These dollars are going to help build a better West Virginia and improve the quality of life, so contractors, engineers, architects are excited to hear about upcoming projects,” Webb said.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free at wvexpo.com.