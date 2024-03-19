Construction and Design Expo begins Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Construction and Design Expo is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Contractors Association of West Virginia Chief Executive Officer Jason Pizatella said the expo is one of the highlights of the year for the industry.

“It’s the two days of the year where almost everyone that is associated with the construction industry will pop their head into the Civic Center for at least a little while,” Pizatella said.

The various parts of the industry represented will include contractors, engineers, architects, equipment manufacturers, equipment dealers, people building water and sewer infrastructure in West Virginia and those installing broadband.

Activities will include the display of the latest equipment in the industry, continuing education courses, job hiring opportunities and special speakers.

Pizatella said the expo will including, for the second year in a row, a reverse job fair.

“It’s for students and young people that are considering getting into the industry to be able to walk into the Civic Center Wednesday and Thursday and see almost everyone involved in the industry and if they’re interested, someone may leave with a job,” Pizatella said.

The expo is also a good opportunity to cast an accurate picture of what’s currently happening with construction in West Virginia.

“Maybe correct some misconceptions some people might have,” Pizatella said. “There are really good-paying jobs in the industry and 99 times out of a hundred we’ll have people pay to get someone trained for that job.”

The expo goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

For more information go to wvexpo.com or for more information on construction jobs go to buildwv.com.