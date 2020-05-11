Constellium announces layoffs

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The largest private employer in Jackson County has announced a furlough plan.

Constellium Rolled Products will temporarily lay off 250 workers at its aluminum plant in Ravenwood beginning June 1. The layoffs will last until at least July 30.

A statement from Ravenswood CEO Buddy Stemple Monday afternoon said Constellium’s customers have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our major markets of Aerospace, Automotive and Transportation have all been severely impacted by the pandemic. All of our customers have significantly curtailed their level of operations in this unprecedented time forcing us to respond as well,” Stemple said.

The Ravenswood plant has approximately 1,150 workers from three states and 32 counties. There were some positive COVID-19 cases reported among workers last month.

A statement from Stemple on April 13 said seven previously identified cases had recovered and there were no new active cases.

“We are continuing enhanced Health and Safety practices of cleaning, sanitizing, temperature check, hand-washing and social distancing. We are proud of our team for working hard to consistently maintain these efforts,” Stemple said at the time.

Monday’s furlough announced said 175 of the 250 to be laid-off are hourly workers.