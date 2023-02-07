Consolidation of schools proposed for 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering consolidating select elementary schools.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams proposed closures of Grandview Elementary in Charleston, Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County and Weimer Elementary in St. Albans at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Williams said these moves need to be made.

“We must make changes to our facilities to provide our students the learning opportunities they deserve,” Williams said.

The proposal from Williams would have Grandview kids go to either Mary C. Snow or Edgewood Elementary on Charleston’s West Side, Weimer kids to Bridgeview in South Charleston or Alban Elementary in St. Albans and Marmet students would go to Chesapeake Elementary.

Declining enrollment and aging buildings are the two main reasons consolidation would be a good move, according to Williams.

“With fewer schools, we can pull resources, reduce overhead costs and allocate funds,” said Williams.

Williams told school board members Monday the consolidations could be done without costing the school system any money. He also said it’s critical not to put this decision off.

“We’ve got three (schools) right here that we could consolidate without any extra money,” he said.

The superintendent said he knows consolidation is an emotional issue, but thinks it’s a necessary step for the district’s future.