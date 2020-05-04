Connelly ready to take on challenges, move library forward in new role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Erika Connelly, the new Library Director of the Kanawha County Public Library system, understands great challenges are facing the library system with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Libraries have been closed under the statewide order and it comes in the middle of a move for the downtown Charleston library to a temporary location at the Charleston Town Center Mall.

However, Connelly said she is up for the challenge and ready to move West Virginia communities forward.

Connelly has served as the Marion County Public Library director since 2004, previously worked at the Doddridge County Public Library and was the director of the Taylor County Public Library. She said it was important to stay home.

“West Virginia is my home. I could have gone to another state, I chose to stay here and be part of the community. It’s important for me to be in West Virginia and give back to my communities,” Connelly said.

Connelly officially took over for Riti Grover, who left in December, on April 27.

Erika Connelly

It’s an important time for the library system as it recently announced the award of a $24.1 million renovation contract for the downtown library, a project which will close the building for up to two years.

She said the main library plans to begin operating out of the temporary location in June but there have been difficulties in the moving process due to COVID-19.

“How do you get the staff in to pack up spaces when you can only have X-amount of people per 1,00 square feet. For us, that’s less than five people per floor. How do you pack up whole departments with two or three people,” she said.

According to a library release, Connelly has a passion for libraries, patrons, staff, technology, and community that matches the vision and mission of KCPL. She began her career as a library clerk at the Doddridge County Public Library in West Union before taking over as director of the Taylor County Public Library in Grafton in 1998.

She said she is ready to use the experience to move the library forward.

“Building this new space, they (the board) want it to be a cornerstone of downtown Charleston and the state but also a leader in library technologies, information retrieval and searching,” she said.

“We want it to be a vital community space where people can learn.”