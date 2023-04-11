Congresswoman Miller, other officials discuss agricultural business development over roundtable meeting

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The growth of the agricultural industry was the center of discussion at a roundtable meeting in Putnam County Tuesday.

First Congresswoman Carol Miller joined the U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Ryan Thorn, among other federal and state officials at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane to discuss agriculture business development in West Virginia.

More than 50 agricultural business leaders and small-town farmers and producers were also in attendance at Tuesday’s discussion, which focused mainly on the many opportunities and challenges that come with the agribusiness across the state.

As a focal point of the opportunities and challenges that come with having an agricultural business in the state, the main question on everyone’s minds seemed to be how the state can help get local producers on to bigger markets and expand their products on a larger scale. Thorn said it’s a challenge that most commercial producers face in West Virginia from an economic development standpoint and in improving the quality of their products.

“We do need some modernization in agriculture,” Thorn said. “How do we get the apiary or the maple syrup producers, how do we get them online, how do we teach them to market to the consumers of today?”

However, through more communication and collaboration between producers and the USDA Rural Development, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, and congressional leaders, Thorn said it’s a challenge that can be overcome. He said many producers may not realize the opportunities which the state makes available to agricultural businesses through grants such as the Value-added Producer Grant Program that can help them with marketing, purchasing equipment, and developing their business.

“We have so many resources for ag-businesses in the state, we all just need to collaborate, work together, in order to provide those opportunities from the bottom-up,” said Thorn.

Congresswoman Miller has worked beside the USDA in support of the Farm Bill, which provides assistance to farmers in helping to sustain their natural resources. Having a farm which raises grass-fed bison herself, she is a strong advocate of the bill and the continuance of agricultural business across the state.

She said that because of the aging population of farmers, it’s important for younger generations step up and continue agricultural trades to keep farms alive and prospering.

“It’s very important to me what happens with agriculture in West Virginia and when I was in the state House I was on the agriculture committee, and you learn so much when you talk to other farmers, farming is the oldest industry we have in West Virginia,” Miller said.

Miller said her goal was to listen to the issues presented at Tuesday’s roundtable and to work to make the necessary amendments to the approaching farm bill that reflects the needs being discussed.

“When the farm bill comes we want to make sure that the right programs are taken care of and the right issues are done as opposed to going off on some wild goose chase because that’s the flavor of the week,” said Miller.

One of the local producers speaking at Tuesday’s discussion was Founder and President of Appalachian Botanical Company, Jocelyn Sheppard out of Boone County. She was sharing her business success story of how she has managed to produce and market the value-added lavender products that she sells on a mass scale.

The company grows 52 acres of lavender on reclaimed coal mine land, harvests and distills it to extract its essential oils and hydrosols, and produces body oils, creams, and men’s’ grooming products out of its ingredients.

Sheppard was an example of a local entrepreneur who beat the issue of large-scale marketing, which she reiterated, is all about communicating and seeking some help.

“I think local entrepreneur’s really benefit from the state and local resources, people who have been in the business or the agricultural sector for a longtime,” she said.

Sheppard said before producers can start the bigger marketing process and develop an online presence, small-scale networking is key so they can discover the opportunities that are there.

“You don’t want to be out there reinventing the wheel in this day and age, and so it’s based on what you yourself knows as a grower, as an entrepreneur, what you learn from others,” said Sheppard.

Thorn said the agricultural business in the state is evolving and it’s important to welcome the change.

“I think there is definitely an effort to get more younger folks involved, you’re probably not going to see your traditional farmers anymore but those folks who are producing maple syrup or beekeeping, or some other niche type of products,” said Thorn.

Brief presentations on the resources for producers and available funding assistance was expected to follow the roundtable discussion.