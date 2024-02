CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Dispatchers said concrete from an overpass is falling onto I-64.

The Kanawha Turnpike eastbound entrance ramp and the Montrose exit ramp eastbound are both shut down. Dispatchers said the middle and slow lanes from the Kanawha Turnpike entrance to Montrose Drive will also be shut down.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.