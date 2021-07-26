Completion date of US Route 35 project pushed to October

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — The completion of U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County will happen in October instead of August as previously expected.

The Putnam County Commission on Monday learned the work between the Buffalo Bridge and Beech Hill will likely be completed by Oct. 20. Crews are upgrading the 15-mile portion to four lanes.

Crews attributed the delay to the contractor’s request of “weather days.”

The project is the final section of a $255 million project between Interstate 64 and the West Virginia-Ohio state line, and includes eight bridges and a new interchange connecting U.S. Route 35 and West Virginia Route 869.