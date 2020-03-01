Community engagement continues for Goodwin as second year rolls on

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin loves being out in the community.

Goodwin, who made community engagement a central point of her 2018 campaign, has spent the last month taking part in forums as part of the “Here to Serve” listening tour. The mayor and other officials answered questions regarding neighborhood and individual concerns.

“We get to talk face-to-face, one-on-one with community members,” Goodwin said. “You can send press releases out all day. You can do radio interviews all day. You can’t understand a city (and) you can’t understand the problems that a community has — and especially in the neighborhoods — without walking door to door and having these one-on-one conversations.”

Goodwin told WCHS-AM while there are shared concerns among neighborhoods, each area had unique problems. During last Tuesday’s forum at the Kanawha City Community Center, Goodwin said many Kanawha City residents are worried about traffic and speeding.

“Everybody in every part of the city wants exactly what we want,” she added. “They want to see a vibrant and thriving city.”

Goodwin also took the time to tout the launch of the city’s QAlert system, an online database giving city officials information to track complaints from constituents.

“The next administration is going to be appreciative of the things we put into place to make sure this city is customer service focused,” she added.

Goodwin’s in-person outreach efforts will continue; the city launched its walking tours program last week, in which Goodwin, Charleston City Council members and others will walk through multiple neighborhoods and speak to residents.